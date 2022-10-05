Hyderabad: Man sets his bike ablaze after being given challan | Watch

Hyderabad: A 45 year-old-man in Hyderabad set his bike on fire near Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad on Monday, October 3 in frustration after he was issued challan for wrong-side driving.

He was a ‘habitual wrong side driver’ alleged the Hyderabad City police.

A video of the bike going up in flames has gone viral on social media.

according to details, an SR Nagar traffic police station home guard officer, while performing duty at Maithrivanam Junction, On Monday, noticed a man riding his two-wheeler in the opposite direction. He stopped the rider, following which 45-year-old Ashok, brought a bottle of petrol from his shop, poured it on his vehicle and set it on fire.

Hyderabad Traffic Police later clarified that the two-wheeler was stopped since the driver was driving in the wrong direction, which is dangerous to him and others also.