Hyderabad: Married woman jumps from 11th floor of Gagan Vihar

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 12 April 2023 - 00:05
Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of Gagan Vihar located in front of Gandhi Bhawan, Nampally, the busiest area of ​​Hyderabad city.

 The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Anushka, a resident of Musapet. 

The woman took this extreme step yesterday evening. She was reportedly under stress ever since she had an argument with her husband. It is suspected that the woman died as a result of this stress.

