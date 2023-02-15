Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at Puranapul

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a warehouse at Puranapul area near Musi River. No casualty was reported in the fire that broke out in a furniture warehouse, but the fire caused panic among the public.

After the incident, the authorities evacuated the residents living nearby.

Fire brigade reached the accident site to extinguish the fire. After three hours of continuous struggle, the fire was brought under control. The roof of the building collapsed due to the massive fire.

In order to control the fire, fire services personnel used bulldozers to demolish the walls of the godown.

a significant fire in Puranapool. The coolers' storage godown caught fire. Six fire extinguishers are being used by fire crews to put out the flames.

The devastating fire forced authorities to evacuate people from nearby homes. The local people argued with the authorities and questioned them as to why the godown was allowed in the middle of a residential area. After the incident, the owner of the warehouse is said to be absconding. Police registered a case and started investigation

It should be noted that this is the 7th incident of fire in warehouses or commercial buildings in Hyderabad in less than a month.



In Secunderabad on January 28, 3 people died in a terrible fire that broke out in a multi-storied commercial complex. The building was completely gutted in the fire and was demolished by the authorities.



Similarly, on February 12, 10 workers were injured in a fire in a private scrap warehouse in Gagan Pahad, Shamsabad. After the incidents of fire, the authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against the owners of commercial buildings and warehouses.

