Hyderabad: Missing complaint for Urdu Academy Chairman Mujeebuddin lodged at Abids PS

Hyderabad: Telangana State Urdu Academy which runs under Ministry of Minorities Welfare, for Promotion, Protection & Development of Urdu Language & Literature did not organize any function on the occasion of World Urdu Day. The Chairman of Urdu Academy has been absent from the office for many days.

Video courtesy: Urdu Leaks

An organization has filed a complaint against Telangana State Urdu Academy Chairman Mujeebuddin.

Officials of the organization visited the office of the chairman of Urdu Academy to trace the chairman but he was not present in the office.

All India Sufi Ulama Council President Maulana Qadiruddin Sufi said that the chairman assumed charge on July 21 and since then he has visited his office only 4 times. Till date not a single work has been done. We are very worried about our chairman hence we have filed a missing complaint.