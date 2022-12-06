Hyderabad: Nizam’s Era Stepwell at Bansilalpet regains its past glory

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s magnificent ‘diverse’ culture got a major boost today as State Minister for Municipal Planning and Urban Development KTR restored the grandeur of the historic Stepwell at Bansilalpet in Secunderabad. The government of Telangana renovated the well which dated back to the 17th century, the Nizam’s Era.

The well was dilapidated and was full of garbage. At one time, this well was used for drinking water but later it was neglected and was filled with garbage.

Telangana Govt. has restored the 17th Century Bansilalpet Stepwell to its original glory.



It once served drinking water needs of the locality, but later was neglected to turn into a garbage dump.



The revived stepwell will prevent inundation & improve the groundwater levels.

State Minister K Tarak Rama Rao inaugurated the restored well. He expressed his happiness on the completion of this project and said that various non-governmental organizations were supported in this cause. He said that during the renovation of this well, 3,900 tons of garbage, debris and soil were removed from the well.