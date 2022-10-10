Hyderabad: Paan chewing habit costs a man his life

Hyderabad: A man lost his life due to his paan chewing habit. The incident occurred in Gandhi Nagar on Saturday night.

42-year-old, Chinthala Anand Kumar is a daily wage earner. He lived along with his family at 2BHK Bandamaisamma Nagar in Gandhi Nagar Police station limits. On Saturday night, at around 2.30 am, Anand was standing in the balcony of his house located on the third floor of the building.

Habituated to eating paan, Anand bought a betel quid from a local shop. After chewing it, Anand tried to spit it on the ground from the balcony. During the attempt, he lost balance and fell from the third floor.

He sustained head injury and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Investigations are underway.