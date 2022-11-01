Hyderabad: Patnam condemns proposal for hike in Metro Rail Fares

Hyderabad: In the backdrop of the L and T Hyderabad Metro Rail inviting suggestions from commuters for the revision of fares to several locations in the city, Patnam, a non-government organization, on Tuesday condemned for proposal for increasing the Metro Rail fares.

While inaugurating the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the year 2010,an agreement was made between Telangana Government and HMR&L&T,and fixed the fare minimum of Rs.8 and maximum fare of Rs.19/-for the commuters, Patnam General Secretary D G.Narsimha Rao said in a statement here.

Against the agreement, HMR has fixed the minimum fare of Rs10 and maximum fare of Rs.60, without consulting the stakeholders, he said.

We oppose constituting the Fare Fixation Committee to review the Metro rail fares and demand not to increase the fares anymore and stick to the agreement, he added.

It may be mentioned here that L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail in a statement earlier said that the fare will be revised by the fare fixation committee, which is headed by a retired high court judge.

Fare fixation committee, headed by retired high court judge, is set up to take a decision on revision of metro rail fare, it added.