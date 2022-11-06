Hyderabad

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 November 2022 - 14:00
Hyderabad Police bust Mujra Party, 52 held

Hyderabad: Special Operation Team (SOT), Shamshabad here on Sunday busted a Mujra Party by arresting 52 persons including four Hijras.

Police seized 4 knives, 5 hookah pots and 49 cell phones from their possession.

On credible information, the SOT, Shamshabad conducted a raid on Saleem Farm House in Narkuda village, outskirts of the city at 3 am and apperhanded 52 persons including four hijras/eunuchs when they were participating in the Mujra party, a police statement said.

The farm house belongs to one ex-rowdy sheeter Baba Khan of Mailardevpally Police Station who was organizing a Muzra party to his friends at his farm house in view of closing of his Rowdy sheet recently.

In this party 4 Rowdy sheeters of Mailardevpally (Yaseen, Mahaboob, Azhar and Sohail) also participated.

The accused persons were handed over to Shamshabad Police Station for necessary action, the statement added.

