Hyderabad Police bust Mujra Party, 52 held

Hyderabad: Special Operation Team (SOT), Shamshabad here on Sunday busted a Mujra Party by arresting 52 persons including four Hijras.



Police seized 4 knives, 5 hookah pots and 49 cell phones from their possession.



On credible information, the SOT, Shamshabad conducted a raid on Saleem Farm House in Narkuda village, outskirts of the city at 3 am and apperhanded 52 persons including four hijras/eunuchs when they were participating in the Mujra party, a police statement said.



The farm house belongs to one ex-rowdy sheeter Baba Khan of Mailardevpally Police Station who was organizing a Muzra party to his friends at his farm house in view of closing of his Rowdy sheet recently.



In this party 4 Rowdy sheeters of Mailardevpally (Yaseen, Mahaboob, Azhar and Sohail) also participated.



The accused persons were handed over to Shamshabad Police Station for necessary action, the statement added.

Source UNI