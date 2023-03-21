Hyderabad: Pregnant Muslim woman dies in hospital, medical negligence alleged

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old pregnant woman died at a private hospital, Secunderabad reportedly non availability of medical care.

Ms Fatima Begum (26) of Chilakalaguda came to BVK Reddy Hospital, Secunderabad for delivery at 0600 hours today.

But the doctors did not give her timely treatment and she died. Due to this, the family members of the deceased expressed their anger at the behavior of the hospital.

The family members alleged that the hospital authority did not provide timely treatment to the pregnant woman.

The family members also held a protest in front of the hospital and stated that Fatima Begum died due to negligence of doctors.

They also refused to take away the dead body of Fatima Begum until they get justice.

On information police who reached the spot registered a case and took up investigation.

Further investigation is underway, police said.