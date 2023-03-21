Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pregnant Muslim woman dies in hospital, medical negligence alleged

Ms Fatima Begum (26) of Chilakalaguda came to BVK Reddy Hospital, Secunderabad for delivery at 0600 hours today.

Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 21 March 2023 - 22:22
0 221 1 minute read
Hyderabad: Muslim pregnant woman dies in hospital, medical negligence alleged
Hyderabad: Muslim pregnant woman dies in hospital, medical negligence alleged (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old pregnant woman died at a private hospital, Secunderabad reportedly non availability of medical care.

Ms Fatima Begum (26) of Chilakalaguda came to BVK Reddy Hospital, Secunderabad for delivery at 0600 hours today.

But the doctors did not give her timely treatment and she died. Due to this, the family members of the deceased expressed their anger at the behavior of the hospital.

The family members alleged that the hospital authority did not provide timely treatment to the pregnant woman.

Related Articles

The family members also held a protest in front of the hospital and stated that Fatima Begum died due to negligence of doctors.

They also refused to take away the dead body of Fatima Begum until they get justice.

On information police who reached the spot registered a case and took up investigation.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Tags
Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 21 March 2023 - 22:22
0 221 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button