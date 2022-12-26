Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Qutub Shahi Era Shaikpet Sarai to get new lease of life

Hyderabad: Nizam Era Shaikpet Sarai to get new lease of life

Hyderabad: Shaikpet Sarai, the historic rest house is all set to get a new lease of life. The Telangana government has decided to restore the heritage precinct that dates back to Qutub Shahiera.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar announced this on the microblogging site Twitter by tweeting, “Shaikpet Sarai (rest house), a Qutb Shahi 17th century beautiful structure spread over 3 acres, with 29 rooms, a camel and horse stable, a tomb and a mosque will be restored for adaptive reuse under aegis of HMDA, NIUM and AgaKhanTrust for culture”.

Sprawled over 3 acres, the 17th century structure is located near to the Golconda fort.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) and Aga Khan Trust for Culture will jointly restore the Sarai for adaptive reuse.

