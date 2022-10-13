Hyderabad: Rain washes away man with his bike; Video goes viral

Hyderabad: Locals rescued a person who was swept away with his bike in Borabanda area during the heavy rain last night in Hyderabad city. The video of this incident went viral on various social media platforms.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/kbTpef43jt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

A biker was swept away by floodwater after heavy rain lashed Hyderabad yesterday. However, he was rescued just in time.

The man lost his balance and fell off his bike while trying to make his way through a flooded road. The vehicle was washed away by the strong currents of rain water.

Luckily before the currents could sweep the man away too, another man present there dragged him aside and saved him.

Roads in Borabanda area of the city can be seen submerged in the visuals. Besides two-wheelers, auto rickshaws were seen being washed away in the floodwaters.

A car parked car which was swept away by the floodwaters could be seen blocking one of the roads.

Hyderabad has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days.