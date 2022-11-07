Hyderabad: Student arrested for selling drug-laced chocolates

Hyderabad: Police arrested a management student Saturday for allegedly selling chocolate bars laced with hash oil. The accused, Rishi Sanjay Mehta, 22, a resident of Narsingi is the son of a pharmaceutical company owner.

Police seized 48 such chocolate bars, 40 grams of hash oil, cell phone and the equipment used to make the chocolates from the house.

According to Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand, Mehta used to take orders for his drug-laced chocolate bars through his social media accounts and used online delivery aggregators for supply after receiving money via online banking transactions.

Sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with the Musheerabad police nabbed Mehta who is also an absconding accused in two other similar cases registered in Bowenpally and Musheerabad police stations in the city.

He sold the chocolate bars (of 15 pieces each) for Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 each and they were even being advertised through status updates on his handles using the code phrase “edible is available”. Police found that his customers were aged between 18 and 24, and more than half of them were women.

Addicted to marijuana and hashish oil during his college days, Mehta started selling e-cigarettes and later began selling drug-laced chocolates for a source of income, as he could not meet the expenses for his lavish life.

After learning the art of making drug brownies and drug chocolate bars, Mehta began preparing drug-laces chocolates for which he would buy chocolates in bulk from a store. His activities from his Snapchat, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts helped the investigators gather evidence. Mehta used Rapido and Uber for delivery and GooglePay for collecting cash.

Further investigation is underway.