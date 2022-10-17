Hyderabad to witness partial solar eclipse on this date

Hyderabad: The partial solar eclipse will be visible over the country on October 25.

In Hyderabad, the eclipse will become visible at 4.59 pm and will conclude at 6.32 pm, after sunset at 5.58 pm.

According to the Director of Planetary Society of India, N. Sri Raghunandan Kumar Hyderabad will be able to see 18.7 per cent of the Sun covered by the Moon at the maximum phase. Deccan Chronicle reported.

Precautions should be taken while viewing a solar eclipse. Sun should not be looked at directly through a pair of binoculars, a telescope, or the unaided eye. Special eclipse glasses or welder’s goggles rated 14 or higher should be used to observe the sun during an eclipse. A pinhole camera which can be made easily at home is said to be the safest way to observe an eclipse. Solar filters can also be used to observe the solar eclipse.

Mr Kumar busted the superstitious belief about the eclipse saying that it is just a myth that eclipse would have any adverse effect on pregnant women.