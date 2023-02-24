Hyderabad traffic police constable saves life

Hyderabad: A traffic police constable in Hyderabad saved the life of a young man by administering CPR.

D. Rajashekhar, attached to Rajendranagar police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, performed CPR to a man, identified as Balaraju, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed at a bus stand at Aramghar crossroads.

The constable did CPR to revive him. The man was later shifted to a hospital. He is said to be recovering.



Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, appreciated Rajasekhar’s bravery.