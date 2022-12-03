Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UP woman Fatima ends life at Yaqutpura over harassment from neighbour on social media

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 3 December 2022 - 11:20
0 206 Less than a minute
UP woman Fatima ends life at Yaqutpura over harassment from neighbour on social media
UP woman Fatima ends life at Yaqutpura over harassment from neighbour on social media

Hyderabad: Fatima Begum (28), a native of Uttar Pradesh, ended her life at Yaqutpura on Thursday.

She was staying with her family at Yaqutpura in Rein Bazaar since one year.

The woman resorted to the extreme step allegedly due to harassment on social media from a neighbour.

According to sources, Fatima was allegedly being stalked and harassed by a neighbour. He reportedly posted pictures of her and family members with alleged derogatory comments on social media.

Related Articles

Upset over this, Fatima consumed poison in the house in the night. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Investigations are underway.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 3 December 2022 - 11:20
0 206 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button