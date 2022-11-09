Hyderabad: Vehicle carrying parcels of online store catches fire

Hyderabad: A DCM truck carrying parcels of an online store caught fire. The accident took place on National Highway 65 near Dandumalkapur village in Choutuppal Mandal in Nalgonda District of Telangana State in early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, this truck was coming from Vijayawada towards Hyderabad. As soon as the driver realized that the car has caught fire, he stopped the car and called the emergency phone number to send a fire engine.

No casualties have been reported. However, a financial loss of around one crore rupees has been estimated. It is believed that there was a short circuit in the vehicle’s battery which caused fire.

Further investigation is underway.