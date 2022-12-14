Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Watch one of the year’s most extensive meteor showers today, tomorrow
Hyderabad: Geminid meteor shower, one of the year’s most extensive meteor showers will peak on December 14 and 15.
Nearly 150 meteors per hour are approaching Earth. Hyderabadis will be able to witness them with the naked eye.
Though the visibility is based on various factors, including weather and astronomical conditions, it will be excellent from 7:47 pm to 11:13 pm on Wednesday, Time and Date reported.
How to See the Geminids
Time and Date has stated the following tips to watch the meteor shower. Though you don’t need any special equipment but all you really need is a clear sky, lots of patience to see a meteor shower. The following tips can help maximize your shooting star viewing experience.
- Find a secluded viewing spot, away from the city lights. Once at the venue, your eyes may take 15 to 20 minutes to get used to the dark.
- Dress for the weather, and make sure you are comfortable, especially if you plan to stay out long. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair with you—meteor watching can be a waiting game.
- Once you have found your viewing spot, lie down on the ground and look at the sky. You can use our Interactive Meteor Shower Sky Map or the table above to find the direction of the radiant; the higher the radiant is above the horizon, the more meteors you are likely to see.
- Meteor showers appear to originate from the radiant, but meteors can appear in any part of the sky.