Hyderabad: Watch one of the year’s most extensive meteor showers today, tomorrow

Hyderabad: Geminid meteor shower, one of the year’s most extensive meteor showers will peak on December 14 and 15.

Nearly 150 meteors per hour are approaching Earth. Hyderabadis will be able to witness them with the naked eye.

Though the visibility is based on various factors, including weather and astronomical conditions, it will be excellent from 7:47 pm to 11:13 pm on Wednesday, Time and Date reported.

How to See the Geminids

Time and Date has stated the following tips to watch the meteor shower. Though you don’t need any special equipment but all you really need is a clear sky, lots of patience to see a meteor shower. The following tips can help maximize your shooting star viewing experience.