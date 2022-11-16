Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water supply to be disrupted in these areas on November 17

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 16 November 2022 - 17:51
Hyderabad: As the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will be taking up works to arrest the leakages on the water pipelines located in LB Nagar and Mansoorabad, the drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 4 am on November 17 in some parts of east Hyderabad.

HMWSSB issued a press release in this regard and requested people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

Water supply will be affected in Uppal, Ramanthapur, Sri Sai RTC colony, Adarsh Nagar, Venkat Sai Nagar, Sri Krishna colony, Old Peerzadiguda, Mallikarjuna Nagar (Phase I) and Bhavani Nagar colony. Supply of water will also be disrupted at Quthbullapur, NTR Nagar basti, Vastu colony, Shiva Ganga colony and Shivamma basti.

