Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Young cop dies after collapsing in Gym

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 25 February 2023 - 00:40
0 186 1 minute read
Hyderabad: Young cop dies after collapsing in Gym; video goes viral
Hyderabad: Young cop dies after collapsing in Gym; video goes viral

Hyderabad: In a yet another case of sudden cardiac death that have been reported in recent months, a 24-year-old police constable breathed his last during a workout at a gym in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The constable named Vishal, posted at Asif Nagar police station and a resident of Bowenpally died allegedly due to a heart attack.

The video captured on CCTV is making rounds on social media, in which Vishal is seen performing push-ups. Then he moves to another area and appears to be coughing vigorously taking the support of a gym machine. Later he sits on the ground and collapses.

Related Articles

While others rush to help the young man, the gym trainer tries to revive him.

Vishal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Tags
Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 25 February 2023 - 00:40
0 186 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button