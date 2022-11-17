Hyderabad youth wins prestigious Imperial College dean’s award

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad youth, Jayanth Sai Basaboina, has bagged a prestigious award for academic excellence at Imperial College, London.

In an email communication to Jayanth Sai, Karen Tweddle, director, education quality, Imperial College wrote, “Following notification from the Dean, I am pleased to confirm that you have been recognised for academic excellence in the Imperial College Business School Dean’s List for 2021-22.”

Outstanding students whose overall performance in their programme is above 70 per cent and within the top 10 per cent of the cohort appear in the Dean’s List.

Jayanth Sai Basaboina did his schooling from Johnson Grammar School in Hyderabad and went on to pursue his undergraduate studies in economics at University of Warwick. Deccan Chronicle reported.