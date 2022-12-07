Hyderabadis wake up to a strange phenomenon in the sky; Know what it was

Hyderabad: A mysterious thing was spotted in the sky in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, creating panic among the people. Many people spotted it with wonder at around 7.30 this morning and were very confused whether it was a planet, star, celestial object or alien ship. Many citizens tried to get information from each other about the white object seen in the sky.

Any information on this bright spark kinda appearance in the early morning sky..? Pic taken from indhira park, Hyderabad@umasudhir @sushilrTOI @balaji25_t pic.twitter.com/ARX7fDoczq — Saikumar Lingampalli (@SaikumarLSK) December 7, 2022

Here’s the explanation given by Planetary Society’s Raghunandan. pic.twitter.com/XbvVjuoS84 — Ch Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) December 7, 2022

Raghunandan, director of the Planetary Society of India, clarified that it was a research balloon sent by the National Balloon Facility. It was sent for environmental analysis. The balloon had a device weighing about 1,000 kg inside it. A notice of this was reportedly issued only last month.

Telangana Today quoted Raghunandan as saying, “Many were asking me about the white colour object that appeared in sky today at around 7:30 am. It is just a research helium balloon. It is basically sent for atmospheric studies. It carries an instrument weighing nearly 1,000 kg. Last month itself, the facility issued notice saying it will be releasing a research balloon.”

Atmospheric sounding graphs are drawn from Atmospheric research balloons which help in calculating the pressure, temperature, humidity, and wind speed changes at various altitudes. It helps in predicting weather.