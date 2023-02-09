Hyderabad’s daughter-in-law, Saudi diplomat Hamna Mariam transferred to New Delhi



Ms. Hamna Mariam, the first female Indian diplomat in Saudi Arabia, has been transferred back to India.

A young and enthusiastic diplomat of the 2017 IFS batch, Mariam was posted at the Indian Consulate in Jeddah in 2019. She was considered bold and dynamic as she was the first IFS officer to join the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia.

Although she was looking after India’s economic interests at the consulate, she was at the forefront of helping destitute Indians who knocked on the consulate’s doors.



Hamna joined the Indian Consulate in Jeddah after her first stint in France.

She Hamna Mariam is a Malayali.She is the wife of Hyderabad’s IAS Muzzammil Khan of the same batch, who is the Additional Collector of Siddipet district. After securing an impressive rank in civil services, Mariam opted for IFS instead of IAS.

According to official sources, Ms. Hamna has been transferred and posted at the MEA headquarters in New Delhi and will leave Saudi Arabia soon.