Hyderabad’s Naseer Khan buys India’s most expensive supercar; shares video

Hyderabad: Naseer Khan, a Hyderabad-based businessman, has bought a McLaren 765 LT Spider, one of the most expensive supercars officially available on sale in India. He shared the pictures and video of the car costing Rs 12 crore.

One of the fastest convertibles, the slick model takes 11 seconds to open and stow the ultra-lightweight single-piece electric Retractable Hard Top.

The video of his new ride which Khan shared on his Instagram handle, went viral in no time. This is not the only super car owned by Khan. He is a car collector and has collected Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Mercedes-Benz G350d, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, and many more expensive cars.