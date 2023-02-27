Hyderabad’s well-known personality Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan shoots himself dead

Hyderabad: Amid legal disputes with his wife, famous doctor of Hyderabad Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan shot himself dead today morning at his residence in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. He was an orthopedic surgeon at Owaisi Hospital Hyderabad.

Dr Khan reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a revolver. Soon after, his family rushed him to Apollo Hospital. He breathed his last during treatment.

Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan was the cousin of Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan and was the father-in-law of Hyderabad MP Mr Asaduddin Owaisi’s daughter.

According to sources, he was involved in a legal dispute with his estranged wife over property worth crores of rupees.