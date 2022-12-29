IATE to organize two National Conferences on Dec 30-31 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian Association of Teacher Educators (IATE), in collaboration with Education and Education Technology, University of Hyderabad (UoH) will organize two National conferences on December 30 and 31.

The main theme of the conferences is “Global and National Concerns of Teacher Education, UoH said in a release here on Thursday.

As part of the IATE’s Annual conference, this theme promotes the understanding that the training of educators is crucial to enhancing the standard of public education.

The conferences also focuses on helping aspiring educators develop their knowledge and expertise in the classroom.

Due to the ever-evolving nature of the world socially, culturally, economically, and politically, significant reforms in teacher training are needed to ensure that educators can keep pace with the demands of the modern classroom, and this conference aims to address these questions.

More than 150 faculty members across the country attend this academic discussion for fruitful deliberations, and more than 200 Research scholars and students attend this National conferences and represent their ideas.

Convenor of the Conferences Dr. Ravula Krishna, said that this conferences is a “True deliberation with educators from throughout the country to pool their academic knowledge and provide solutions to the Teacher Education in academic circles” and National Committee of Indian Association of Teacher Educators (IATE) has expressed their thanks to the University of Hyderabad for their support and collaboration.

Source UNI