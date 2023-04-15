Hyderabad

Ice-cream manufacturing unit raided; one arrested for adulteration

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 15 April 2023 - 14:39
An ice-cream manufacturing unit was raided by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team from Madhapur in Chandanagar on Friday. One person was arrested on charges of adulteration,

According to the police, Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Serilingampally was illegally running the adulterated ice-cream manufacturing unit  since five years.
The unit was being run in a small scale industrial area with the help of about ten worker.

They have been adulterating ice-creams of various flavors including Vanila, Chocolate, Butterscotch, Mango, Strawberry, and Custard Apple by mixing non-ISI brand premium milk powder, expired synthetic colors, chemical powders, stabilizers, Glycerol Monostearate which cause ill effects to the consumer.

