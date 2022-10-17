I’m Circle Inspector’s relative, woman slaps man with slipper in Meerpet | video

Hyderabad: Claiming to be Circle Inspector’s relative, a woman created a ruckus in Meerpet. The woman also slapped a man with her chappal.

After a minor collision with a car from behind, a woman in the car got out of the car and created a ruckus. She slapped a person and abused other youths. This shocking incident happened in Meerpet of Rangareddy district of Telangana. The incident happened last night.

The woman thrashed a man with her slippers and demanded money from him to repair the car. She said that Kothapalli CI Chandraiah was her uncle. The locals on the spot demanded her to tender apologies to the man immediately.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached there and shifted the woman’s car to the Meerpet police station.