Important notice to Telangana govt pensioners of Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Hyderabad: All the State government service pensioners/family pensioners and other government pensioners who are receiving pension through pension payment offices in Twin Cities are required to submit their annual verification certificate.

The Treasuries and Accounts department has asked them to submit said certificate between November 1 to March 31, 2023.

The application must have duly affixed recent passport size photograph attested by concerned bank official/gazetted officer of Telangana State. The pensioners must duly mention employee ID and submit the certificate by post or in person.

The pensioners can use T-App Folio Mobile Application, which can be downloaded through Playstore (Android) or App store (Apple). The certificate can also be submitted at Mee-Seva by biometric method using Aadhaar number or through Jeevan Praman.

The Treasuries and Accounts department informed that preference would be given to T-App folio for submitting the certificate.