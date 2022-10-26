Hyderabad

In a jolt to Raja Singh, Advisory Board upholds ‘PD Act’

Hyderabad: In a jolt to Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, the PD Act Advisory Board on Wednesday upheld the PD act invoked against him. The Board rejected the legislator’s plea of quashing the PD Act imposed on him by the Hyderabad police.

Rejecting the arguments against invoking the PD Act, the committee reserved the matter for passing orders on the written counter filed by Raja Singh’s wife before the committee challenging the PD act against her husband.

Raja Singh was detained under the act on August 25 for allegedly making blasphemous and hate statements.

