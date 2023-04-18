In the presence of thousands of mourners, Maulana Syed Mohammad Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari laid to rest

Hyderabad: The successor of Hazrat Kamil Shuttari, Maulana Syed Muhammad Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari, Trustee President Majlis Ulema Deccan and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, was laid to rest yesterday night in the presence of thousands of mourners.

He was laid to rest in the inner dome of Hazrat Kamil Shuttari, Masjid Astana-e-Shuttaria.



The funeral prayer was offered after the Taraweeh prayer at Makkah Masjid.

Maulana Mahmood Pasha Quadri led the prayer. Earlier, in the day Maulana Syed Muhammad Qubool Badshah Quadri Shuttari breathed his last at Owaisi Hospital, Kanchan Bagh at 8 o’clock in the morning.

He was the elder brother of MIM MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and father of Kamil Pasha Shuttari.