Inauguration of Telangana’s new secretariat postponed; here’s why

Hyderabad: The inauguration of Telangana’s new secretariat, slated for February 17, has been postponed. The government on Saturday said that the inauguration has been postponed owing to the poll code. The new date of inauguration will be announced soon.

Writing a letter to the Election Commission (EC), Telangana Congress had sought postponement of the inauguration of a new state secretariat citing the model code of conduct in place due to the notification of MLC polls.

The notification for the conduct of a biennial election for two MLC posts – Teachers MLC and Hyderabad local body MLC constituency has been issued.

The foundation stone for the construction of the new secretariat building was laid by KCR at the existing location near Hussain Sagar Lake in June 2019.