Kadapa-bound Indigo flight returns to Hyderabad

The flight with 53 passengers on board returned to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, sources told IANS.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 November 2022 - 16:06
Hyderabad: An Indigo flight returned to Hyderabad without landing at Kadapa due to bad weather.

Flight 6E7254 had taken off from Hyderabad at 10.45 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh at 11.55 a.m.

However, due to bad weather at Kadapa airport the flight did not get clearance from the Air Traffic Controller.

