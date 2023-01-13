Hyderabad

KCR, Chandrababu condole death of Sharad Yadav

Chief minister KCR remembered Sharad Yadav's support to the Telangana separate state movement. He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has condoled the death of former union minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu has also condoled the death.

“Shattered to learn about the passing of Sharad Yadav Ji. One of the leading figures to have emerged from Lok Nayak Sri Jayaprakash Narayan’s stream of socialism, he was a remarkable leader, ever humble and ever rooted to the ground,” tweeted Naidu.

“Warm, affectionate and generous to a fault, he was my friend and companion in many a battle fought over four decades. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to me. My thoughts are with his family and supporters,” he added.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Reddy stated that Yadav had a distinguished career in politics as a minister alongside being a 7-time Lok Sabha member and 3-time Rajya Sabha member.

Terming him “one of the tallest socialist leaders” of the country, the YSRCP leader said his demise was a big loss to Indian politics.

