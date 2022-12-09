KCR emphasizes on expansion of Metro services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Emphasizing the need of extending the metro services to more areas in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the State government would take up the expansion of the metro project in a phased manner in future.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone here on Friday for the Metro Airport connectivity, covering 31 km from Mindspace junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Later, addressing a public meeting at the Telangana State Police Academy near Rajendranagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the demand for the extension of Metro services was growing and the State government was also planning to take up the expansion of its services upto the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in future even though the Centre was not extended the support.

He stated that Hyderabad is considered to be the best cosmopolitan city with people from diverse cultures and different places arriving here and living peacefully and its culture is an unique in the world.

Stating that Hyderabad had a vast history in terms of having facilities compared to other major cities in India, KCR said that power supply was first introduced in Hyderabad in 1912 while in Chennai it was introduced only in 1927.

“After the formation of Telangana State, Hyderabad has been developed into a power island. It has been synchronized with State Power Grid and National Power grid. Top cities like New York and London could have power cuts but Hyderabad will not have any power cuts,” KCR said.

As the urbanisation is growing by leaps and bounds and Hyderabad has started growing at a rapid pace, there is a huge responsibility on the part of the State government to provide the basic infrastructure and other amenities. I am asking MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao to prepare an action plan for the future and projects for improving infrastructure in tune with the growing population. I assure all support from the State government, the Chief Minister said