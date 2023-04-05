KCR reviews preparations for Telangana Secretariat inauguration

Hyderabad: The new Telangana Secretariat building, named after Dr BR Ambedkar, will be inaugurated on April 30.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting on the inauguration of the new secretariat building here on Tuesday evening.

The new secretariat building will be inaugurated as per the auspicious time decided by the vedic scholars. The time will be announced soon, a release from CM’s office said.

Soon after the inauguration, KCR will first sit in his chambers.

The Ministers, Secretaries, CMO staff and other staff of the secretariat will occupy their chambers and take their seats.

Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, State level corporation Chairman, HODs of all departments, Collectors of all districts, SPs, Zilla Parishad Chairman, DCCB, DCMMs Chairman, Zilla library Chairman, Zilla Rythubandhu Samiti presidents, Municipal Mayors and others will participate.

Around 2,500 people are expected to attend the inauguration.

Various security measures have been taken up in the new Secretariat. Secretariat has main gates in four directions while the North and West gates will opened only when required.

Through the North East gate, entry will be for secretariat staff, Secretaries and officials.

The South East gate is for visitors only. The visiting time into the secretariat will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The East Gate (Main Gate) is being used only for Chief Minister, CS, DGP, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Chairman and important invitees, foreign guests.

Electrical vehicles for disabled and elderly will be provided. Private vehicles are not allowed in the Secretariat.

DGP Anjani Kumar will formulate procedures and take security measures regarding the security of the Secretariat.