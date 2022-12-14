KTR inaugurates Bosch Global Software Technologies facility

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the facility of Bosch Global Software Technologies at Raidurgam in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KT Rama Rao said the 1.5 lakh sq ft facility would give employment to over 3,000 people by focusing on artificial intelligence, e-mobility, internet of things, safety and other aspects.

“Bosch’s new campus is testimony to the engineering talent and innovation ecosystem present in Telangana. Our Govt.’s focus on providing world-class infra to tech companies helped attract various corporations while propelling Hyderabad as the ideal tech city in the country,” KTR said.

He said that Telangana had attracted many investments in the past eight years and many large companies also had their second largest campuses in Hyderabad.

“IT exports from Telangana were Rs 57,000 crore when the State came into being and they have now crossed Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

The State last year created one job in every three IT jobs created across the country as Telangana created 1,50,000 jobs out of the Rs 4,50,000 jobs created across the country,” KTR added.

IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer of ITE&C department Amarnath Reddy, President and Managing Director of Bosch Limited Soumitra Bhattacharya, CEO and MD of BGSW Dattatri Salagame, Vice President, Center Head – Hyderabad of BGSW Kiran Sundara Raman were present at the event.