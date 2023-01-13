Last date for submission of application for Best Urdu Teacher Award extended

Hyderabad: Telangana Urdu Academy has invited applications for the Best Urdu Teacher Award for the year 2021-22 and for the provision of infrastructure to government Urdu medium schools for the year 2022.

The last date has been extended till 31 January 2023. Mr. Muhammad Khwaja Mujeebuddin, President Telangana State Urdu Academy in his press statement said that the last date was set as 15th ofJanuary 2023 but on the representation of teachers, Urdu organizations and officials of Urdu schools, the date has been extended till 31st January 2023.

He has requested the Urdu teachers and officials of Government Urdu Schools of Telangana State to fill the application as per proforma and submit the same at President’s Office, Telangana State Urdu Academy, Haj House, 4th Floor, Nampally, Hyderabad by the extended date.