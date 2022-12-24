Loan subsidy will be provided to 12000 minority unemployed candidates: Imtiyaz Ishaq

Hyderabad: President Telangana Minority Finance Corporation Muhammad Imtiyaz Ishaq has claimed that the government has sanctioned an additional Rs 70 crore for the financial assistance scheme. A few days ago, 50 crores were sanctioned under this scheme, for providing loans to 5 thousand unemployed minority candidates.

Now another Rs 70 crores have been added. Thus the total sanctioned amount is Rs 120 crores. Under this scheme a total of 12000 candidates will be provided loans.

President Telangana Minority Finance Corporation Muhammad Imtiyaz Ishaq while talking to reporters said that after the announcement of giving loans to 5 thousand unemployed minority candidates on subsidy, so far 30 thousand online applications have been received. In view of increased number of applications, another 70 crore rupees have been allotted.

He said that a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of State Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. State ministers Muhammad Mahmood Ali, K. Ishwar and others were also present.

Finance Minister has decided to release another 70 crores for this scheme. Mr Ishaq said that online applications can be submitted till January 5. Deserving candidates are requested to avail this opportunity.