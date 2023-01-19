Hyderabad

Major fire breaks out in shopping mall in Secunderabad

Dense smoke emanating from the mall engulfed several nearby buildings forcing people to rush out in panic.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 January 2023 - 14:38
0 843 Less than a minute
Major fire breaks out in shopping mall in Secunderabad
Major fire breaks out in shopping mall in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a nightwear shop located in a highrise shopping mall in Nallagutta locality in Secunderabad on Thursday.

Dense smoke emanating from the mall engulfed several nearby buildings forcing people to rush out in panic.

Fire brigade personnel who were engaged in putting out the blaze with the help of six fire tenders and cranes saved six people trapped on the top of the building.
Police suspect an electrical short circuit could be the cause of the fire.
No casualties were reported so far.

Related Articles
Source
UNI
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 January 2023 - 14:38
0 843 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button