Hyderabad
Major fire breaks out in shopping mall in Secunderabad
Dense smoke emanating from the mall engulfed several nearby buildings forcing people to rush out in panic.
Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a nightwear shop located in a highrise shopping mall in Nallagutta locality in Secunderabad on Thursday.
Fire brigade personnel who were engaged in putting out the blaze with the help of six fire tenders and cranes saved six people trapped on the top of the building.
Police suspect an electrical short circuit could be the cause of the fire.
No casualties were reported so far.