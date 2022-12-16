Making big splash on birthday costs dear to Hyderabad’s Majeed Khan; lands in jail

Hyderabad: Majeed Ali Khan, a resident of Dargah Barhana Shah area in Santoshnagar who sought to celebrate his 27th birthday in style ended up having to spend five days in the prison.

Khan intended to make a big splash on his birthday on November 13. In order to celebrate it with music and dance, he put up a stage on the main road, roped in a DJ and invited his friends and well wishers.

However, his birthday coincided with an annual Urs at the nearby Dargah Barhana Shah. As the birthday celebrations commenced, a complaint was lodged against him with the police.

On receiving a complaint police reached the spot and booked a case against him.

Telangana Today quoted Inspector Santoshnagar, Vamshi Krishna Rao as saying, “Majeed Ali and the DJ, Kamsarpu Prabhakar, created hindrance on the road by blocking it and voluntarily obstructed the police in discharge of their duties. A case was booked against them.”

A court after hearing the case sentenced Majeed Ali and Prabhakar to five day jail term and both were shifted to the Central Prison Chanchalguda.