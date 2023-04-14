Man brutally kills wife in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman was brutally murdered allegedly by her husband in Chandanagar here on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased Ambika was employed at a boutique in Nallagandla in the limits of Chandanagar Police Station.

However, her husband, Narendra, was against of her working and had demanded that she quit her job.

Following his demand, Ambika had started living separately from her husband along with her daughter.

On Friday afternoon, Narendra went to the boutique and he and his wife involved in a heated argument. The argument escalated, and he ultimately killed her by hitting her head with a boulder.

Upon receiving the information, the police who reached the spot registered a case and are investigating.