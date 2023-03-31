MANUU purchases new Bus and Ambulance

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) purchased new fifty seater bus and an ambulance with latest medical equipment for the benefit of students and other stakeholders.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar received the ambulance today and the bus was delivered on March 29. Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Chairman, Social Responsibility & Extension Activities committee & Dr. M. A. Quddus, Assistant Registrar, Estate & Transport were also present.

The bus will shuttle between Campus and Main Road to pickup & drop the students.

The Ambulance will be used during medical emergencies for MANUU students. This will supplement the health services for MANUU.