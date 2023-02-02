Massive fire breaks out at Baghlingampally, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Baghlingampally, Hyderabad. The fire broke out in a decoration warehouse near VST in Baghlingampally. The warehouse had decoration items used for marriage and other events. The entire area was thick with smoke. On receiving the information, firemen and police reached the spot. Four fire engines struggled to control the fire.

Slums are present in the vicinity of the warehouse. Officials suspect that the fire started due to a shock circuit. Reportedly, there was a huge loss of property. The police have registered a case and are investigating.