Massive fire breaks out in a shop in Secunderabad

Posted by: Munsif Web Desk Last Updated: 3 December 2022 - 20:05
Hyderabad: A large-scale fire suddenly broke out in a shop at Bansilalpet intersection in Secunderabad, Telangana.

A fire broke out suddenly in the water solution shop last night. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade personnel reached there and brought the fire under control after a long struggle.

Thick smoke was also billowing along with the fire. There was no report of any loss of life or burns in this incident, but there was definitely a huge financial loss.

Due to this incident, panic prevailed among the locals.

Cause of fire could not be ascertained.

