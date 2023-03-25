Hyderabad

Massive fire kills one person at King Kothi, ​​Hyderabad; Watch video

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 25 March 2023 - 14:48
0 185 Less than a minute

Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out in a car garage in King Kothi area of ​​Hyderabad. One person was reported to have been burnt alive.


According to initial reports, there was a sudden explosion in a car garage located in King Kothi near Kamineni Hospital and soon the fire engulfed the entire garage. 

The security guard sleeping in the car was burnt alive in the accident. 5 cars were completely burnt. Police and fire brigade officials controlled the fire. More details are awaited.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 25 March 2023 - 14:48
0 185 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button