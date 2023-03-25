Massive fire kills one person at King Kothi, ​​Hyderabad; Watch video

Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out in a car garage in King Kothi area of ​​Hyderabad. One person was reported to have been burnt alive.





According to initial reports, there was a sudden explosion in a car garage located in King Kothi near Kamineni Hospital and soon the fire engulfed the entire garage.

The security guard sleeping in the car was burnt alive in the accident. 5 cars were completely burnt. Police and fire brigade officials controlled the fire. More details are awaited.

