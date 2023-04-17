Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Shuttari is no more





Hyderabad: Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Shuttari, Trustee, President of Majlis Ulema Deccan and honorable member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, passed away today at 8 o’clock in the morning at Owaisi Hospital Kanchanbagh.

Maulana’s funeral prayer is scheduled today, i.e. on Monday, April 17, 2024, 25th of Ramadan, after the Isha and Taraweeh prayer at 11:00 PM at Makkah Masjid.

Burial will take place inside the dome of Hazrat Kamil Shuttari. For more details contact phone no 9000008138 or 9866112393.

