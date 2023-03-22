Maxillary Jaw Replacement Surgery performed at Military Hospital Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical team of Military Dental Centre Bolarum and Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad led by Lt Col Vinay Singh Parihar successfully performed customized Maxillary Jaw replacement surgery at Military Hospital Secunderabad.

A 50-year-old female resident of Hanamkonda district in Telangana, had to undergo surgical removal of left upper jaw which was damaged by Black fungus infection as a complication of COVID 19.

A computer designed upper jaw model was created after scanning of facial skeleton and intra oral structures. A Titanium jaw was then fabricated using highly advanced 3-D printing technology.

The remarkable feat was accomplished by an amalgamation of technological advancement and surgical expertise.

The team is now one of the few in the country to successfully perform rehabilitative procedures using advanced rapid prototyping techniques and paves the way for futuristic Patient Specific Implant surgeries, a defence statement here said on Wednesday.