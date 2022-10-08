Milad un Nabiﷺ: Sakina Foundation organizes blood donation camp

Hyderabad: Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, Founding Chairman of The Sakina Foundation Trust today organised a Milaad Mega Blood Donation Camp at Lucky Function Hall in Sri Ram Nagar, Yousufguda of the Jubilee Hills Constituency.

This Camp was specially organised for the Cancer & Thalassemia Patients of Gandhi, NIMS & Niloufer Hospitals. The event was very well attended and hundreds of people donated their blood.

The Event was organised under the guardianship of Islamic Scholar Ahmed Naqshbandi Junaidi and in association with Gandhi, NIMS & Niloufer Hospital Blood Banks.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail later spoke to the Media and said that health and welfare of children is very close to his heart and that since every life is precious it is the human duty of our community to come forward and support such noble causes.

He thanked all the donors, especially the group of members with sight, hearing, and speech disabilities who had also volunteered for this event.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail also presented them with Proud Donor Certificates terming them as Sheroes and Heroes of Humanity. Honey, Fruit Juices and sumptuous Hyderabadi food was served to all participants.

Sakina Foundation has successfully conducted and pledges to conduct many more blood donation camps in different localities to help those in need.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail appeals to all the people to come forward and donate blood to Thalassemia & Cancer patients as a form of blessings and help them in their sufferings.