Hyderabad
MIM announces party candidate for MLC elections in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: All India Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen has nominated Mirza Rahmat Baig, the young leader of the party for the Hyderabad local body MLC elections.
MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi announced this on twitter.
Currently the seat is represented by Syed Ameenul Hasan Jafri of MIM. Polling is going to be held on March 13 as his term is expiring.
BRS chief and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao announced party’s support to MIM candidate.