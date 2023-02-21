MIM announces party candidate for MLC elections in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen has nominated Mirza Rahmat Baig, the young leader of the party for the Hyderabad local body MLC elections.

MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi announced this on twitter.

Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig @_MirzaRahmath will be @aimim_national’s MLC candidate. I’d also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we’ll continue to benefit from his experience & wisdom in future too — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 21, 2023

Currently the seat is represented by Syed Ameenul Hasan Jafri of MIM. Polling is going to be held on March 13 as his term is expiring.

BRS chief and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao announced party’s support to MIM candidate.