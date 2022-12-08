Ministers review arrangements for Christmas festival celebrations

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav directed the officials concerned to take elaborate arrangements for the Christmas festival celebrations to be held by the State government at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali held a review meeting with officials concerned at his office located at Masab Tank here on Thursday and discussed about the Christmas festival celebrations.

Minister Talasani said that since the formation of Telangana, the TRS government had been celebrating all major festivals belonging to different religions officially and the Telangana was the only government in the country which is officially celebrating the Christmas festival every year.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and prominent people from the Christian community will be attending the event, the Minister asked the officials to take adequate arrangements to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the visitors.

As part of the celebrations, the gifts (clothes) will be distributed to the poor Christians, Talasani said. MLCs Prabhakar Rao, Vani Devi and Hasan Jafri, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Kaleru Venkatesh, Muta Gopal, Danam Nagender and Kausar Mohiuddin and other officials were present.